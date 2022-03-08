Syracuse Crunch Weekly

CRUNCH PREP FOR BUSY WEEK

The Crunch pushed their points streak to four games (2-0-2-0) early last week before closing the week with back-to-back losses to the Utica Comets. The Crunch remain in sixth place in the North Division with a 0.510 points percentage (22-21-6-1).

Syracuse began the week with a 6-3 road win in Rochester against the Americans. Alex Barré-Boulet led the way with his second career hat trick. The team then opened a three-game set against the Utica Comets with back-to-back home games; Utica won both in Syracuse by scores of 8-5 and 5-2.

The Crunch prepare for four games in five days this week with one more against Utica, two against Rochester and one versus Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS

Alex Barré-Boulet tied for the Crunch lead in scoring last week with six points (3g, 3a) over three games. He rang in the new week with a four-point outing, including his second career hat trick (3g, 1a). He had a hand in the game's first three goals to lead the Crunch to a 6-3 win over the Amerks.

The three-goal performance snapped a 19-game goal drought for the former Willie Marshall Award winner. Now at 75 career Crunch goals, Barré-Boulet ranks seventh in franchise history and he broke his tie with Cory Conacher for the most by a player during the Lightning affiliation.

The fourth-year pro added two assists Friday to end with six points. He has 31 points (6g, 25a) in 33 games this season to tie for fourth on the team.

***

Defenseman Sean Day logged three consecutive multi-point games last week to finish tied with Barré-Boulet for the most points by a Crunch player during the week. He recorded two assists in all three games and he now has seven multi-point games this season.

Now in his second season with the Crunch, Day is tied for fourth on the team with 31 points (6g, 25a). He ranks sixth among defensemen in the AHL in scoring and his 25 assists are fifth among blueliners. His goals, assists and points totals are all new career highs.

***

Antoine Morand potted goals in back-to-back games for the Crunch last week. He scored an insurance goal during the team's 6-3 win over Rochester last Wednesday and then netted another third-period goal in Friday's loss against Utica.

It was the third time he scored goals in consecutive games played and the second time he did it since joining the Crunch in a mid-season trade last year. Morand has 10 points (4g, 6a) in 36 games this season.

***

Rookie Cole Koepke also had a strong week for the Crunch, tallying four points (2g, 2a) in three games. He racked up his second three-point game (1g, 2a) of the season Wednesday against Rochester. He then capped the week with another goal Saturday.

The Minnesota-Duluth product paces all Crunch rookies with 32 points (15g, 17a). He ranks 14th among AHL rookies and is tied for second overall on the team.

UPCOMING: UTICA, ROCHESTER, TORONTO

The Crunch continue their string of seven consecutive North Division matches as they head into Week 22.

They open the week by finishing a three-game set against the Utica Comets, who swept a weekend set in Syracuse. The teams have four more matches slated in 2021-22 and all four are at the Adirondack Bank Center. Syracuse is 2-7-1-0 against the Comets; the Crunch are 20-14-5-0 against everyone else.

The Crunch make their final trip to Rochester Friday and then host the Amerks on Sunday in a rescheduled game from December. They are 5-3-1-0 against the Americans, including 5-1-1-0 in 2022.

Sandwiched between the two Rochester games is their first home match with Toronto; the Crunch defeated the Marlies, 4-2, at Coca-Cola Coliseum in December.

WEEK 21 RESULTS

Wednesday, March 2 | Game 48 at Rochester | W, 6-3

Syracuse 3 0 3 - 6 Shots: 11-9-13-33 PP: 1/5

Belleville 1 0 2 - 3 Shots: 6-7-11-24 PP: 0/3

1st Period-Barré-Boulet 4 (Koepke, Raddysh), 5:04. Barré-Boulet 5 (Day, Smith), 8:32 (PP). Koepke 14 (Barré-Boulet), 14:19. 3rd Period-Raddysh 3 (Richard, Koepke), 2:12. Morand 3 (Day, Hora), 9:51. Barré-Boulet 6 (Unassisted), 18:44 (EN). . . . Alnefelt 9-4-4 (24 shots-21 saves) A-2,658

Friday, March 4 | Game 49 vs. Utica | L, 8-5

Utica 3 3 2 - 8 Shots: 10-11-6-27 PP: 1/2

Syracuse 1 2 2 - 5 Shots: 11-8-23-42 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Goncalves 10 (Dumont, Richard), 13:24. 2nd Period-Elie 12 (Day, Fortier), 2:11. Hudon 19 (Barré-Boulet, Hora), 8:27. 3rd Period-Hudon 20 (Barré-Boulet, Day), 13:23 (PP). Morand 4 (Unassisted), 17:33. . . . Alnefelt ND (10 shots-7 saves); Lagace 6-7-0 (15 shots-12 saves) A-3,988

Saturday, March 5 | Game 50 vs. Utica | L, 5-2

Utica 1 3 1 - 5 Shots: 14-8-2-24 PP: 2/4

Syracuse 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 9-12-12-33 PP: 0/1

2nd Period-Green 3 (Somppi, Day), 14:12. 3rd Period-Koepke 15 (Goncalves, Day), 15:10. . . . Alnefelt 9-5-4 (23 shots-19 saves) A-4,747

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 20.2% (34-for-168) T-10th (T-12th)

Penalty Kill 74.5% (123-for-165) 30th (29th)

Goals For 2.98 GFA (149) 20th (22nd)

Goals Against 3.30 GAA (165) 24th (23rd)

Shots For 31.30 SF/G (1565) 7th (T-10th)

Shots Against 26.56 SA/G (1328) 4th (4th)

Penalty Minutes 11.48 PIM/G (574) 25th (25th)

Category Leader

Points 46 Dumont

Goals 24 Dumont

Assists 25 Barré-Boulet|Day

PIM 68 Dumont

Plus/Minus +11 Claesson

Wins 9 Alnefelt

GAA 2.92 Miftakhov

Save % .895 Miftakhov

North Division

GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Utica 49 33 11 5 0 71 0.724 179 134 577 18-5-2-0 15-6-3-0 6-4-0-0 3-0-0-0 2-0

2. Toronto 46 25 17 3 1 54 0.587 164 158 646 12-8-2-1 13-9-1-0 4-5-1-0 1-0-0-0 1-1

3. Laval 47 25 19 3 0 53 0.564

152 154 616 16-7-2-0 9-12-1-0 5-5-0-0 0-1-0-0 2-0

4. Rochester 53 27 21 3 2 59 0.557 178 191 698 13-9-2-1 14-12-1-1 4-6-0-0 0-1-0-0 2-2

5. Belleville 47 25 21 1 0 51 0.543 148 146 588 11-11-1-0 14-10-0-0 6-3-1-0 3-0-1-0 2-0

6. Syracuse 50 22 21 6 1 51 0.510 149 165 574 12-10-1-1 10-11-5-0 5-3-2-0 0-2-0-0 1-1

