Pankratz Scores First Career WHL Goal at Rockets Defeat Royals, 4-1

December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Connor Pankratz of the Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets won back-to-back games in Victoria since the 2018-19 season after they followed up their 4-2 victory on Saturday with a 4-1 defeat of the Royals in the home sides Teddy Bear Toss game on Sunday afternoon at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Andrew Cristall had another two goal game while Jake Pilon made 32 saves in the victory, moving Kelowna to 13-11-2-1 on the season.

GAME SUMMARY

Connor Pankratz would open the scoring with his first career Western Hockey League goal. Pankratz would accept a pass just inside the blue line from Jakub Stancl and fired a shot under the arm of Royals goaltender Spencer Michnik for a 1-0 first period lead.

Victoria would tie the game in the second period when Justin Kipkie would hammer a point shot to bring down the teddy bears at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and give us a 1-1 score after 40 minutes of play.

The third period however, was all Rockets as Hiroki Gojsic dashed in and beat Michnik five-hole for a 2-1 lead, Gojsic's second goal in as many nights against the team that drafted him. Andrew Cristall would score his 21st and 22nd of the season to make it 4-1, the first being a wicked backhand that came out so quickly the officials initially called it off, and the second beating Michnik with pin point accuracy to the far side of the net.

Cristall and Caden Price will now take off for Canada's National Junior Team selection camp which will take place in Ottawa from December 10-13. Cristall will go into Canada's camp with 51 points in 21 games while Price has 32 points in 26 games from Kelowna's backend.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Victoria 43-33

Kelowna went 1/3 on the power play while Victoria went 1/1

Jake Pilon made 32 saves for his seventh win of the season

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now return home for the week before setting off to Tri-City for a date with the Americans on Friday, December 13th. Kelowna's next home game is the team's Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 14th against the Wenatchee Wild. Please note that the game time has been changed from 6:05 PM to 3:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

