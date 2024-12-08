Cougars Acquire Corbin Vaughan from Pats in Exchange for McNutt and Draft Pick
December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb has announced the team has acquired defenceman Corbin Vaughan (06) from the Regina Pats in exchange for defenceman Ephram McNutt (05) and a second-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospect's Draft.
Vaughan, 18, has played 98 games in his WHL career with Regina, owning 14 points in that span (4-10-14). The Merritt, BC product was selected by the Pats 30th overall in the second round of the 2021 WHL Prospect's Draft. The hard-nosed and heavy-hitting defenceman earned an invite to Los Angeles Kings Development Camp this past summer. Vaughan enters Prince George knowing some current players, including Borya Valis, Hunter Laing, and Koehn Ziemmer.
Vaughan is excited and ready to join the team, "I am so pumped to join the Cougars," said the newly acquired defenceman. "I am excited for a new start, to make new relationships, and to do whatever I can to help the team win. It's a first-class organization that I have heard nothing but good things about and I cannot wait to get going."
The newly acquired Cougar says fans can expect a hard-nosed game, "I like to think I am a very reliable defenceman in all zones. I love to hit and play the game hard. I can add some offence if the opportunity presents itself, and I love to fire up the crowd."
"He (Corbin Vaughan) is a throwback player that plays the game hard and physical with good puck skills and skating ability," said GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb. "He will be a great fit for our team."
For McNutt, he departs the Cougars after playing 134 games with the team, while owning 33 points in that span (6-27-33).
The Cougars would like to welcome Corbin and his family to the organization and also wish Ephram the best of luck in Regina.
The Cougars return to action on Wednesday night against the Tri-City Americans as they begin a four-game road trip. You can catch the action for free on YouTube or on CHL TV, as the game will be featured on the WHL's new series, 'Wednesday Night in the Dub.'
