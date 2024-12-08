Sawchyn Completes Oil Kings Comeback over Pats in Overtime
December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - Lukas Sawchyn played overtime hero for the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday night at Rogers Place as they defeated the Regina Pats 3-2.
The Oil Kings gave up the first two goals of the game in the first period as Zackary Shantz and John Babcock made it 2-0 just about 10 minutes into the first period. It wasn't an ideal period for the Oil Kings as they only managed three shots on goal as well, however Adam Jecho's ninth of the season brought the Oil Kings back to within a goal with just under five minutes to play in the period.
In the seecond, the Oil Kings seemed to find their legs as they managed to get 18 shots in the frame, but were unable to beat Kelton Pyne. Ethan Simcoe stopped all 14 shots he saw in the second as well for Edmonton.
The third period turned in the Oil Kings favour as they scored just 36 seconds into the period courtesy of Gavin Hodnett to make it 2-2. Edmonton continued to press, mustering 18 shots to Regina's eight in the period, but were unable to get the tying goal. That was until overtime where Edmonton seemed to have possession the entire period, and they capitalized as Gracyn Sawchyn found Lukas Sawchyn to fire one home to win it for the Oil Kings and improve their record to 14-12-1-1.
Simcoe ultimately stopped 37 of 39, earning his first win in his first start as an Oil King. The Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
The Oil Kings are back in action on Saturday, hosting Swift Current.
