Chiefs Send Teddy Bears Flying, Win 8th Straight

December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Chiefs welcomed the Wild to town on Saturday night for one of the most anticipated games of the season, Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jubilant HollisterStier. For the first time, Spokane wore specialty Teddy Bear Toss jerseys, featuring Boomer The Bear as Santa Boomer on the front chest. Game-worn jerseys are available for online auction here, with a portion of proceeds benefitting The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau. Wenatchee came into the game looking for revenge following a 6-2 Spokane victory in Wenatchee on Friday, featuring a Shea Van Olm Hat Trick.

The crowd of over 9,500 Chiefs' fans would not have long to wait for the festivities to start, as Sam Oremba sent the teddy bears flying halfway through the first period. Oremba found the open space between the circles on the power play and fired it home for his 8th of the season at 9:44. Chase Harrington and Owen Schoettler provided the helpers as the Chiefs continued their strong play with the man advantage. Play would pause as volunteers from local schools, media partners, sponsors, Chiefs' staff, and Chiefs' players all joined together on the ice to collect 8,222 teddy bears. The bears will be delivered to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau next week.

The rest of the first period would wind down without any further additions to the scoresheet.

In the second period, Wenatchee would take a 2-1 lead with goals from Kenta Isogai at 9:17 on the power play, and Zane Saab at 13:45.

Spokane responded late in the frame with another score from captain Berkly Catton at 17:39. An excellent give-and-go on the break resulted in the unselfish play from Shea Van Olm, finding Catton for the easy score, his 14th of the season. The Chiefs' captain has recorded at least a point in all eight games of the current Spokane win streak.

The score would stay locked at two until the Chiefs went on the power play again in the third. Preston found Oremba along the red line who slipped it to Paupanekis in front of the crease for the close-in score. The Chiefs would hold on to the lead despite a late flurry from the Wild, making it eight wins in a row.

With two more power play goals on the night, Spokane jumped into first in the WHL with a 29.4%, for the time being. The Chiefs were 4/5 on the penalty kill and relied on another strong performance from Dawson Cowan who made 33 saves in net.

Up next the Chiefs will head west to play against the Thunderbirds on Sunday night. The Chiefs will return home for a few days before making the same trek next Friday for a second consecutive road game against Seattle. Spokane's last home game before the WHL Holiday Break is set for Saturday, December 14th against Prince George for the Seattle Kraken Trip Giveaway.

