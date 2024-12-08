Kelowna Wins Over Victoria, 4-2

December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets' Andrew Cristall and Kayden Longley on game night

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Gord Rufh) Kelowna Rockets' Andrew Cristall and Kayden Longley on game night(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Gord Rufh)

After falling 4-1 to the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, the Rockets rebounded in the second of their three game in three-night road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Victoria Royals on Saturday night.

After having his 15-game point streak come to an end last night, Andrew Cristall scored twice while Hiroki Gojsic and Jakub Stancl also scored in the victory. Rhett Stoesser put forth an outstanding performance in goal turning aside 49 shots in the win.

GAME SUMMARY

Andrew Cristall would open the scoring shorthanded when he and Kayden Longley did some great work on the penalty kill before Cristall beat Royals Jayden Kraus to put Kelowna up 1-0. Hiroki Gojsic would add to Kelowna's lead when he hammered a shot past Kraus on the power play with under four minutes remaining in the period. Victoria would get themselves on the board when Cosmo Wilson rifled a shot past Stoesser with 0.3 seconds left to go in the period to head into the break down 2-1.

Jakub Stancl would score the lone goal in the second period, beating Kraus for his 11th of the season to extend Kelowna's lead back up to two. Stoesser came up with several big saves in the third period to keep Victoria at bay which allowed Cristall to pot his second of the night into the empty net, pushing Kelowna ahead 4-1. Victoria would score late off a goal from Escalus Burlock to make it 4-2.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Victoria outshot Kelowna 51-34

Kelowna went 2/4 on the power play while Victoria went 1/7

Rhett Stoesser made 32 saves

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now wrap up their road trip with another game against the Royals Sunday, December 8th. Kelowna's next home game is the team's Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 14th against the Wenatchee Wild. Please note that the game time has been changed from 6:05 PM to 3:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.