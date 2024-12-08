T-Birds Edged Out in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. -Braeden Cootes had the lone goal as the Seattle Thunderbirds dropped a 4-1 decision to the Everett Silvertips Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena. The T-Birds return home Sunday to host the Spokane Chiefs at 5:05 p.m.at the accesso ShoWare Center.

"The guys kept battling," remarked head coach Matt O'Dette. "Obviously there were some tough travel circumstances. We had to be really efficient, really sharp throughout the game to win. We lost some of our steam and didn't have the push we needed in the third."

For the second straight night, the Thunderbirds were the visiting team for an opponent's Teddy Bear Toss game. Everett got their Teddy Bear Toss goal on the power play at 9:07 of the opening period.

After a lengthy delay to clean the stuffed animals off the ice, Seattle responded with Cootes' tenth goal of the season, unassisted at 14:10.

With the first period winding down, the Silvertips scored to retake the lead, with a deflected shot in front of the Seattle net. "I thought we did a good job most of the game," said O'Dette. "We had a lot of buy in on how we need to play in this building with a big crowd, but there were some goals against at inopportune times."

Everett extended their lead with a second power play goal at 7:17 of period two. Seattle (10-16-2-1) did have a power play to start the final period but couldn't convert and finished the night 0-for-3 with the man advantage. "We couldn't get in sync on the power play," explained O'Dette. "Last night in Kamloops it put us over the edge. Tonight we couldn't duplicate that."

Everett completed the scoring with a fourth goal at 6:24 of the third.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The T-Birds continue to play without a pair of veteran defenseman. Both Hyde Davidson and Owen Boucher are out long term with upper body injuries.

Cootes first period goal extended his point streak to six games.

With Scott Ratzlaff leaving after Sunday's game to participate in Team Canada's Selection camp ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships. Seattle has recalled goalie Jaxson Dikur.

The T-Birds have four games remaining before the WHL takes it's two-week holiday break and three of the four games will be at home.

