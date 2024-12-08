Game Day Hub: December 8 vs. Vancouver

December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks take on the Vancouver Giants tonight at 4:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the highly anticipated Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss game! Don't miss this heartwarming tradition as fans flood the ice with teddy bears to celebrate the Hawks' first goal, all to benefit local charities and spread holiday cheer.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Red

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Last Time Out

Tyson Jugnauth delivered a masterful performance Saturday night, tallying six assists to lead the Portland Winterhawks to a dominant 7-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants. Jugnauth's historic night marked the first six-point game by a Winterhawk since 2015, while Diego Buttazzoni added to the fireworks with his 100th WHL point and a four-point game (2G, 2A). Alex Weiermair made a stellar WHL debut, contributing three points, including his first career goal. Captain Kyle Chyzowski netted back-to-back two-goal games as the Hawks surged with a four-goal second period, leaving the Giants trailing. Štěbeták stood tall in net with 22 saves, and the team capitalized on three of five power-play opportunities. Portland's win sets the stage for the highly anticipated Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday.

Chick-fil-A Makes it a December to Remember

Starting Saturday, December 7, when the Hawks take on the Vancouver Giants, and running through Tuesday, December 31, as Portland battles the Everett Silvertips in the final game of the year, every fan in attendance has a chance to walk away with a tasty reward. If the Winterhawks score just one goal in any game this month, all fans at that game will receive a FREE Chick-fil-A coupon!

Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss

The Portland Winterhawks are set to host the Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss tonight at 4:00 p.m. as they take on the Vancouver Giants. This cherished tradition invites fans to bring new teddy bears or stuffed animals and toss them onto the ice when the Winterhawks score their first goal. Who will find the back of the net first and trigger the flurry of bears? Each stuffed animal collected will be donated to local charities and hospitals, spreading holiday cheer to children in need across the greater Portland area. Plus, tonight's 50/50 raffle pot starts at an exciting $10,000-don't miss your chance to win big while giving back. Bring your teddy bears and join us for this unforgettable celebration!

Sing Along Song: All I Want for Christmas by Mariah Carey

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks first in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 29.3% clip, while their penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 80.6%. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Vetting Vancouver

Vancouver comes into tonight's game sitting seventh in the Western Conference and 14th in the WHL overall with a 13-10-4 record. They are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Winterhawks last night.

While the Giants will be without the league's top goal scorer, Cameron Schmidt, they still feature several offensive threats. Defenseman Mazden Leslie has posted 26 points (7G, 20A) in 24 games, while Ty Halaburda has chipped in 23 points (9G, 14A) in as many outings.

In net, Vancouver has relied on Matthew Hutchison and Burke Hood. Hutchison holds a 4.04 GAA and an .868 save percentage through 15 appearances, while Hood has a 4.25 GAA and an .877 save percentage in 13 games.

On special teams, Vancouver ranks seventh in the WHL with a power-play success rate of 25%, but their penalty kill has struggled, sitting last in the league at 70.3%. For Portland, capitalizing on power-play opportunities and applying consistent offensive pressure will be key to securing a victory tonight.

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the third of five meetings between the Portland Winterhawks and Vancouver Giants this season. In their first encounter on November 17, the Winterhawks staged an incredible comeback victory, rallying from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Giants 6-5 in overtime. Ryder Thompson sealed the dramatic win with his first WHL career game-winning goal, capping a remarkable third-period surge that saw the Hawks tie the game at 5-5 before Thompson's overtime winner. Last night, the Hawks earned a dominant 7-2 win over Vancouver. Tyson Jugnauth impressed with a six-assist night, Alex Weiermeri scored his first career WHL goal, and Diego Buttazzoni earned his 100th career point.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

