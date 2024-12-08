Chiefs Head to West Side to Wrap up Busy Weekend vs T-Birds

December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kent, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs wrap up a busy weekend with a road game against the Seattle Thunderbirds Sunday evening. The teams last faced each other on October 5, when the Chiefs skated to a dominant 7-2 victory at home.

LOCATION: accesso ShoWare Center

TIME: 5:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

