Pats Acquire McNutt and Second-Round Pick from Cougars for Corbin Vaughan
December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have traded 2006-born defenceman Corbin Vaughan to the Prince George Cougars in exchange for 2005-born defenceman Ephram McNutt and a 2025 second-round pick.
McNutt, 19, had 10 points (2G-8A) in 15 games with the Cougars this season. The Ponoka County, Alta. product played parts of three seasons with the Cougars, compiling 134 games (6G-27A-33PTS). The 6-foot, 176 lb. right-shot defenceman was drafted by the Cougars in the fifth-round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.
The Pats now hold nine picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 and 2026 WHL Prospects Draft including four first-round picks and five second-round picks.
Defenceman Corbin Vaughan with the Prince George Cougars
