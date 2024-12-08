Pats Finish Eight Game Road Swing with 3-2 Overtime Loss

December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, AB - The Regina Pats ended their eight-game road swing with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday at Rogers Place.

The Pats got off to a great start in their second meeting of the season against the Oil Kings. Zackary Shantz and John Babcock scored early goals to give Regina an early 2-0 lead. As part of the Pats opening stanza, they outshot Edmonton 16-3.

The Pats held a 2-1 lead until the beginning of the third. With the Oil Kings on the power play, Gavin Hodnett scored a highlight reel goal to tie things up at two less than a minute into the final frame. In overtime, the Sawchyn brothers would connect, with Lukas netting the game winner.

Kelton Pyne was marvelous between the pipes once again for Regina, stopping 39 of 42, with 18 saves in the second period alone. Oil Kings goaltender Ethan Simcoe made his WHL debut, making 37 saves in the win.

Zackary Shantz finished the contest with two points (1G-1A), while John Babcock scored his first with the Pats.

FINAL SCORE: Oil Kings 3, Pats 2 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Pats at 7:58 - Zackary Shantz (8), assisted by Tye Spencer (PP) // Spencer walked in on the right wing circle and sent a shot to the goal that redirected off Shantz and into the net to open the scoring.

2-0: Pats at 9:39 - John Babcock (1), assisted by Zackary Shantz & Connor Bear // Babcock sent a harmless shot from the line to the Edmonton net that squeaked through the legs of Ethan Simcoe to increase their lead.

2-1: Oil Kings at 15:53 - Adam Jecho (9), assisted by Luke Powell // After the Pats had trouble clearing the zone, Powell dug up the puck in the right corner and found Jecho open in front, and he made no mistake, beating Pyne with a one timer.

Second Period

No scoring.

Third Period

2-2: Oil Kings at 0:36 - Gavin Hodnett (12), assisted by Gavin Hodnett & Gracyn Sawchyn // Hodnett made a nifty move at the far circle and fired a shot far side past Pyne to tie the game at two.

Overtime

3-2: Oil Kings at 1:34 - Lukas Sawchyn (4), assisted by & Gracyn Sawchyn // Gracyn setup his younger brother Lukas in the slot, and fired the puck home from the left circle to finish the comeback win.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 16-14-8-1-39 | Edmonton - 3-18-18-3-42

PP : Regina - 1/3 | Edmonton - 1/5

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (39 saves / 42 shots)

Edmonton: Ethan Simcoe (37 saves / 39 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Lukas Sawchyn (OTW) - Oil Kings

Second: Ethan Simcoe (37SV) - Oil Kings

Third: Zackary Shantz (1G-1A) - Pats

JUST NOTES Zackary Shantz picked up two points (1G-1A), giving him five points in his last four games (2G-3A). Julien Maze picked up an assist, giving him points in three straight games (1G-4A-5PTS). John Babcock's first goal of the season, and with the Pats, was his first tally since March 12, 2024. The Pats converted on the power play for a third straight game (3-12) Kelton Pyne faced 40+ shots for the fourth time this season. It was the 12th time this season that Pyne had a .900+ SV% in a start.

COMING UP

The Regina Pats return home for two home games before the Christmas Break: December 13 vs. Saskatoon and December 14 vs. Moose Jaw. Friday is the Pats Christmas-themed game as they host the Blades at the Brandt Centre. Saturday is their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by Global as the club takes on the Warriors.

