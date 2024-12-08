Oil Kings Win Emotional Contest Against Tigers In Medicine Hat

December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings earned a 7-4 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday night in Medicine Hat.

It was an emotional contest that saw 72 minutes in penalties, and 13 powerplays total, as well as both teams holding two-goal leads at points in the game.

The offence got started just over two minutes into the first as Rylen Roersma scored on a powerplay to make it 1-0 Edmonton. That was followed by Cole Miller capitalizing on a turnover to give the Oil Kings the 2-0 lead. However, Medicine Hat would score three unanswered to end the first period coming off the sticks of Liam Ruck, Ryder Ritchie, and Marcus Pacheco to make it 3-2 Medicine Hat after 20 minutes.

The Tigers would extend their lead to two with a Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll goal early in the second but that's all Medicine Hat would get the rest of the way as Roan Woodward scored five minutes into the second to bring it to 4-3 before the Oil Kings scored four more in the third.

The third was emotional and eventful as Edmonton got goals from Woodward, Miller, Gracyn Sawchyn, and Joe Iginla to make it a 7-4 game but it was not without a physical finish to the contest seeing nine penalties handed out in the final minute, among scrums after whistles throughout the period.

Ultimately, the Oil Kings earned two points and improve their record to 13-12-1-1 on the season. They were 2-for-6 on the powerplay in the win and a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill. Alex Worthington made 30 saves in the win.

The Oil Kings host Regina on Sunday at Rogers Place.

