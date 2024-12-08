Hawks Drop 5-2 Contest to Giants on Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss
December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Diego Buttazzoni delivered the Teddy Bear Toss goal in front of an electrified home crowd, and Kyle McDonough added a late tally, but the Winterhawks couldn't complete the comeback, falling 5-2 to the Vancouver Giants.
Game #28: Portland (2) vs. Vancouver (5)
SOG: POR (36) - VAN (40)
PP: POR (1/4) - VAN (2/9)
Saves: Štìbeták (36/40) - Hood (34/38)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
SCORING: VAN - Connor Levis (9) from Ethan Mittelstadt and Tyler Thorpe VAN - Marek Howell (1) from Jaden Lipinski and Colton Roberts POR - Diego Buttazzoni (13) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play) VAN - Adam Titlbach (10) from Tyler Thorpe and Connor Levis (Power Play) VAN - Adam Titlbach (11) from Connor Levis and Tyler Thorpe POR - Kyle McDonough (10) from Jordan Duguay and Carsyn Dyck VAN - Adam Titlback (12) from Tyler Thorpe (Power Play) (Empty Net)
GAME SUMMARY:
The Vancouver Giants opened the scoring at 9:58 of the first period and doubled their lead early in the second. Diego Buttazzoni sent the crowd into a frenzy at 10:22 of the middle frame, burying the Teddy Bear Toss goal with a one-timer. However, the Giants answered back with two more goals, carrying a 4-1 advantage into the final period.
The Hawks got one back as a rushing Kyle McDonough tipped a Jordan Duguay shot into the net. Vancouver scored on the empty net with 1:10 left in regulation for the 5-1 final.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks head to Everett for a mid-week matchup against the Silvertips on Wednesday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena. - The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
