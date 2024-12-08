Oil Kings Begin Homestand against Pats

December 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings will play four more games before the Christmas Break, all four of which will be at Rogers Place starting on Sunday afternoon.

The Oil Kings host the Regina Pats for the Kids Take Over game.

The Oil Kings are looking to build off their 7-4 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday night. Roan Woodward (2G, 1A) and Ethan MacKenzie (3A) each had three points, while Cole Miller had two goals as well in a game that saw 70-plus penalty minutes handed out over the course of the game. Edmonton improved to 13-12-1-1 on the season, good for 28 points and the eighth and final playoff spot. Edmonton is now just five points back of the Central Division leading Tigers as well.

The opponents, Regina, are wrapping up eight straight games away from home, including their five game B.C. swing. They're 1-5-0-0 on the trip, and most recently lost 4-2 to Prince George on Friday night after getting a 5-3 win over Vancouver on Wednesday. Regina is 7-17-2-2 on the season. The Pats leading scorer is Julien Maze who has 23 points (7G, 16A) in 26 games, although just four of those points have come in a Pats jersey. Ty Spencer is the leader otherwise with 17 points (8G, 9A) in 28 games.

This will be the second of four meetings between the Oil Kings and Pats this season as they last met on October 5 in Regina with the Oil Kings falling 3-2 in a shootout. Blake Fiddler and Roan Woodward scored for Edmonton while Regina got goals from Tyson Buczkowski and Corban Almen who also had the shootout winner.

Game time from Rogers Place is 4 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (24, 14-18-32)

Gavin Hodnett (27, 11-20-31)

Roan Woodward (27, 9-16-25)

Adam Jecho (25, 8-15-23)

Miroslav Holinka (23, 10-11-21)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Roan Woodward is 1 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Blake Fiddler is 12 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 11 games away from 200 in the WHL

Pats Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Julien Maze (26, 7-16-23)

Tye Spencer (28, 8-9-17)

Zackary Shantz (28, 7-8-15)

Caden Brown (22, 6-7-13)

John Babcock (28, 0-13-13)

