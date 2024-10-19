Sports stats



Orange County SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC clinched its return to the USL Championship Playoffs as it played to a 0-0 draw against Western Conference leader New Mexico United at Championship Soccer Stadium as OCSC extended its undefeated streak to seven games.
