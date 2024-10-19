Orange County SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Orange County SC clinched its return to the USL Championship Playoffs as it played to a 0-0 draw against Western Conference leader New Mexico United at Championship Soccer Stadium as OCSC extended its undefeated streak to seven games.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.