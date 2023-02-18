Ontario Reign Win, 4-2

February 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Andre Lee celebrates win

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Andre Lee celebrates win(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: Two goals each from forwards Andre Lee and Samuel Fagemo sent the Ontario Reign (27-17-2-1) past the Coachella Valley Firebirds (37-8-4-1) by a score of 4-2 at Toyota Arena Friday night.

It was the first multi-goal game of Lee's professional career, while both of Fagemo's tallies came on the power play with assists from TJ Tynan and Jordan Spence. Goaltender Cal Petersen made the start and turned out 20 shots to secure the win for the Reign.

Date: February 17, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Postgame Quotes

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. Andre Lee (ONT)

3. TJ Tynan (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Christopher Gibson

Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at San Diego Gulls | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.