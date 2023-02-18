P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Overtime

Hartford, CT - The six-game winning streak came to a close as the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at the XL Center. Jack Ahcan notched a goal and an assist, while Marc McLaughlin also found the back of the net. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves.

How It Happened

Ahcan slid the puck to Mike Reilly at the point, who fired a slap shot that was deflected and trickled onto the stick of McLaughlin to the left of the crease, where he flipped it in on the forehand for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 7:02 left in the second period.

Mitchell Fossier rimmed the puck from the left corner up the boards to Ahcan at the point, who walked it down to the top of the left circle and fired a snapshot glove side, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 15:20 remaining in the third period. Curtis Hall was credited with the secondary assist.

A cross-crease feed found Karl Henriksson just off the right post for a tap-in to cut the P-Bruins lead to 2-1 with 12:40 to play in the third period.

Bobby Trivigno wristed a shot from the bottom of the right circle that hit the back boards and flipped into the air, giving Trivigno time to get to the right post and bat the puck into the net with 9:49 left in the third period.

Jonny Brodzinski beat the goaltender with a shot from the left circle 17 seconds into overtime to give Hartford the victory.

Stats

Ahcan is riding a four-game point streak with six total points in that span.

McLaughlin has goals in back-to-back games.

Fossier notched his first point with Providence.

Kinkaid made 30 saves. Providence totaled 20 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, February 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

