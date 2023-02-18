Comets Trade Senyshyn to Wolves
February 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - It was announced today by Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, that the team has traded forward Zach Senyshyn to the Chicago Wolves for future considerations.
Senyshyn, is a former first-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins selected 15th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. This season, he skated in 37 games for the Comets registering six goals and three assists for nine points.
The Comets play the Syracuse Crunch inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM tonight. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.
