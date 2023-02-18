Comets Trade Senyshyn to Wolves

Utica, NY. - It was announced today by Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, that the team has traded forward Zach Senyshyn to the Chicago Wolves for future considerations.

Senyshyn, is a former first-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins selected 15th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. This season, he skated in 37 games for the Comets registering six goals and three assists for nine points.

