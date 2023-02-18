Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid against Rival Bruins

February 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to snap their first three-game regulation losing streak of the season as they return to the ice tonight against the Providence Bruins at the XL Center.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eighth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins this season. It is the fourth of five meetings between the division rivals at the XL Center. The sides will meet one more time in Hartford on March 31st, then wrap the season series up on April 8th in Providence.

The Bruins took the most recent meeting, knocking off the Wolf Pack 4-2 on February 1st in Hartford. Will Cuylle opened the scoring 5:23 into the game, but Chris Wagner evened the affair at 7:47 on a two-on-one chance. Zac Jones pushed Hartford back ahead 6:49 into the middle stanza, scoring a highlight-reel goal during a four-on-four sequence. John Beecher would benefit from a friendly bounce at 11:48, however, tying the affair once more.

Rookie forward Georgii Merkulov broke the tie 8:55 into the third period with a one-timer on the powerplay. Joona Koppanen sank an empty-net goal to cement the victory at 19:59.

The Wolf Pack and Bruins split a set of six games from January 14th through February 1st. Hartford is 3-3-1-0 against Providence this season, while the Bruins hold a 4-1-2-0 record against the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack are just 1-2-0-0 at home against the Bruins this season. That victory came on January 14th by a final score of 3-1.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their third consecutive game in regulation for the first time this season on Friday night. The Pack were doubled up 6-3 by the rival Bridgeport Islanders. Chris Terry had four points (1 g, 3 a) in his 900th career professional hockey game, while Jimmy Lambert's first career AHL goal 12:17 into the third period stood as the game-winner.

Ryan Carpenter, Tim Gettinger, and Jonny Brodzinski lit the lamp in the loss for the Wolf Pack. Brodzinski's goal was the 100th of his AHL career.

Tanner Fritz leads the Wolf Pack in scoring with 27 points (4 g, 23 a) on the season. Fritz's 23 assists also lead the club in that category. He had a helper on Carpenter's first period goal last night. Cuylle, meanwhile, leads the club in goals with 15.

The Wolf Pack continue just their second three-in-three weekend of the season tonight. They visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tomorrow afternoon at 5:05 p.m.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins blew away the Springfield Thunderbirds by a final score of 6-2 last night on home ice. Wagner paced the Bruin attack with two goals on the night, while Justin Brazeau recorded three assists in the victory. Brandon Bussi made 22 saves for the win, Providence's sixth in a row.

Merkulov leads the Bruins in points with 38 (15 g, 23 a) in his rookie campaign. He is second in the league in rookie scoring. Vinni Lettieri, currently with the parent Boston Bruins (NHL), leads the club in goals with 16.

On Friday, Boston assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence, while Providence signed forward Mitchell Fossier to a professional tryout (PTO).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack kick off a five-game road trip, their longest of the season, tomorrow afternoon at 5:05 p.m. when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Sunday, March 5th, when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop. Join us on 'Youth Jersey Giveaway Day' and be sure to stick around postgame for autographs with Wolf Pack players. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.