Dallas Stars Recall Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas

February 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Fredrik Olofsson

(Texas Stars, Credit: Colorado Eagles) Texas Stars forward Fredrik Olofsson(Texas Stars, Credit: Colorado Eagles)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Olofsson, 26, has four points (1-3--4) in 13 games for Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 against Nashville and tallied his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31, 2022 vs. San Jose, which also marked his first career game-winning goal. Olofsson also had points (0-2--2) in two consecutive games (Jan. 16-18) and three points (0-3--3) in his past four games overall.

In 37 games with Texas this season, Olofsson has 14 points (5-9--14) and a +11 rating. He ranks sixth among club forwards and eighth overall in plus-minus (+11) and has 42 shots on goal in his first full AHL season. Olofsson has appeared in 39 career AHL games with Texas and Rockford, registering 14 points and a plus-9 rating.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18, 2022.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.