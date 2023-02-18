TRANSACTIONS: Phantoms Add Gaucher. Millman to Reading
February 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Jacob Gaucher from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley to Reading.
Gaucher, 21, has scored 14-17-31 with Reading in 45 games. The 6-4 forward from Longueuil, Quebec signed an AHL contract with the Phantoms for the 2022-23 season. He centered the third line for the Philadelphia Flyers in both games of the Rookie Series at PPL Center against the New York Rangers on September 16 and 17, 2022. Last year with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL he scored a career-high 35 goals with 33 assists for 68 points.
Millman, 21, played in one game with the Phantoms on Tuesday. He has played in 41 games with the Royals this season scoring 7-17-24. Last year, he played in 12 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-1-1 while also playing in 36 games with Reading where he scored 8-7-15. The Flyers' fourth-round selection in 2019 from London, Ontario has played in 26 career games with the Phantoms from 2020-23 scoring 0-4-4.
The Phantoms return to action tonight and tomorrow on a Whiteout Weekend at PPL Center. Lehigh Valley hosts Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tonight and then tangles with the Hartford Wolf Pack Sunday at 5:05 p.m.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 18 (7:05) vs. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Sunday, February 19 (5:05) vs. HARTFORD WOLF PACK
Wednesday, February 22 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, February 25 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Sunday, February 26 (5:00) at Bridgeport Islanders
