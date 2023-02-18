Bridgeport Islanders Host Thunderbirds on First Responders Night

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (20-19-7-1) return to Total Mortgage Arena for the first time in 15 days, playing host to the Springfield Thunderbirds (24-18-1-4) on First Responders Night at 7 p.m. The Islanders are looking for their second win in as many days after a 6-3 victory in Hartford last night, which moved Bridgeport into a tie for sixth place with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the Atlantic Division standings. The Islanders are one game above .500 with 25 games left in the regular season, but sit 9-12-1-0 at home and haven't won in regulation at Total Mortgage Arena since Nov. 30th (4-3 win against Providence).

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

Chris Terry had one goal and three assists in his 900th professional game to lift Bridgeport to a 6-3 win against Hartford at XL Center. He became Bridgeport's first player to record four points in a game this season and increased his team lead in points (48) and assists (33). Ruslan Iskhakov chipped in three assists and Jimmy Lambert scored his first AHL goal with less than eight minutes to play, which stood as the game winner. Jakub Skarek (7-11-3) made 34 saves.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the 10th of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Thunderbirds this season, and the fourth of six in Connecticut. Bridgeport is 3-2-4-0 against Springfield this year and 1-1-1-0 in those games at home. Each of the last four meetings took place in Massachusetts including a 5-4 OT win for the T-Birds exactly two weeks ago. Springfield also won in overtime in their last tilt at Total Mortgage Arena, which was back on Dec. 14th (2-1 final). Thunderbirds forward Matthew Highmore leads all players in the series with 13 points (4g, 9a) in nine games.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

Head coach Drew Bannister's group saw its team-record nine-game win streak come to an end last night in Providence, falling to the Bruins 6-2. It was the Thunderbirds' first loss since a 6-2 setback to Bridgeport on Jan. 16th. Matthew Peca and Keean Washkurak each scored, and Joel Hofer made 43 saves last night. Springfield enters the weekend tied for fourth in the Atlantic Division with Lehigh Valley (53 points), but has one game in hand. Springfield's parent club, the St. Louis Blues, made headlines late last night by acquiring forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette, along with three draft picks including Toronto's first-round choice this summer, in a multi-team trade that sent Ryan O'Reilly, Noel Acciari and Josh Pillar to the Maple Leafs.

ARE YOU SURPRISED?

Chris Terry registered his team-leading 13th multi-point performance, and his first four-point effort of the season last night in Hartford (1g, 3a), all while playing his 900th professional game between the NHL, AHL and KHL. The 33-year-old veteran continues to lead the Islanders in points (48), assists (33), and shots on goal (140). He is tied for seventh among all AHL players in assists and ranks eighth in points. Terry has 11 points (4g, 7a) in his last seven games and is 32nd on the AHL's all-time scoring list.

QUICK HITS

With three assists last night, AHL All-Star Ruslan Iskhakov is second among all league rookies with 25 helpers... He is eighth among rookies in points (34) and has nine points (3g, 6a) in nine games against the T-Birds... Arnaud Durandeau has five goals in his last five games... Reece Newkirk made his AHL season debut last night and had the primary assist on Jimmy Lambert's first AHL goal, which became the GWG at 12:17 of the third period... William Dufour shares sixth place among rookies in goals (16).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (28-23-7): Last 5-4 W vs. Pittsburgh, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. Boston, 5 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (25-21-3-0): Last: 5-3 W at Norfolk, last night -- Next: Tonight at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m. ET

