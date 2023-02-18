Monsters Fall In Nail-Biting 4-3 Loss Against Wolves

February 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 4-3 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 21-21-3-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cleveland's Jake Christiansen broke the scoring at 7:51 in the first period unassisted but was followed by two Chicago goals from Vasily Ponomarev at 10:14 and Mackenzie MacEachern on a power-play at 14:11 which brought the score to 2-1 after the first. Chicago's Ponomarev converted on a power-play in the middle frame at 9:20 but Cleveland's Josh Dunne notched a tally off feeds from Robbie Payne and Trey Fix-Wolansky cutting the score to 3-2 Chicago going into the second intermission. Alex Green recorded a marker at 10:05 in the final frame and was followed by Cleveland's lone goal in the period from Brett Gallant at 14:33 off feeds from Erik Bradford pushing the final score to 4-3 Chicago.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 21 saves in defeat while Chicago's Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 24 shots for the win.

The Monsters face off against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, February 19, with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 1 - - 3 CHI 2 1 1 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/6 0/2 4 min / 2 inf CHI 25 2/2 6/6 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 21 4 11-10-3 CHI Kochetkov W 24 3 8-4-2 Cleveland Record: 21-21-3-2, 6th North Division Chicago Record: 19-22-3-2, 7th Central Division

GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.

The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.