Blues Recall Alexandrov, Highmore from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Matthew Highmore from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Both players will meet the team tomorrow in Ottawa.

Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 18 games with the Blues this season, collecting five points (three goals, two assists) and eight penalty minutes. The Burgwedel, Germany, native has also posted 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 28 games with the Thunderbirds. Alexandrov was drafted by the Blues in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Highmore, 26, has dressed in 47 games for the Thunderbirds this season, logging a team-leading 46 points (12 goals, 34 assists) and 22 penalty minutes. Overall, the Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has appeared in 137 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with Chicago and Vancouver, recording 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and 28 penalty minutes. Highmore was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 14, 2022.

