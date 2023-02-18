Game #51 - Henderson Silver Knights at Tucson Roadrunners

Game #51 - Henderson Silver Knights at Tucson Roadrunners

February 18, 2023/in Game Previews & Recaps/by Jimmy Peebles

7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: Stephen Hiff (56) Alex Lepkowski (74)

Linespersons: Shawn Oliver (56) Kirsten Welsh (10)

The Tucson Roadrunners return home for a two-game weekend series against the Henderson Silver Knights beginning on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. MST. The contest marks the sixth of eight total meetings on the season between Tucson and the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, with the Roadrunners having won their last matchup at the Tucson Arena on Wednesday, November 16 by a score of 6-2. Saturday is also the start of a jam-packed Kids Weekend for the Roadrunners and their fans that lasts all the way through a Postgame Open Skate on Sunday. For full details on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/KidsWeekend.

Three Things

1) Tucson is back on their home ice Saturday for the first time in February after opening the month amid a season-long seven-game road trip. The Roadrunners return to the desert with an active four-game winning streak on their home ice, which dates back to January 24 against the Chicago Wolves. During that span, Tucson outscored their opponents 20 to seven with all four wins coming by multiple goals. The Roadrunners have won each of their last three series openers at the Tucson Arena by multiple goals, as well as four of their last five overall. Individually, Tucson forward Mike Carcone is tied for the longest active scoring streak on home ice in the AHL with 18 points (6g 12a) over his last eight outings at the Tucson Arena since December 22.

2) The Roadrunners and the Silver Knights are facing off for the sixth time on the season Saturday night, as well as for the third time at the Tucson Arena. Forwards J.S. Dea and Mike Carcone each enter the weekend with points in their last two outings against Henderson on January 18 and November 16. The pair have tallied five points apiece in as many meetings against the Silver Knights this year, with Dea's three goals leading both teams in the season series. Dea has also tallied a power-play goal in each of the previous two contests with Henderson entering Saturday. Meanwhile, Carcone was selected as the First Star of the Game in the Roadrunners last home contest against the Silver Knights on Wednesday, November 16, with a goal and an assist in Tucson's 6-2 win.

3) Saturday's series opener with the Silver Knights will be the Roadrunners fourth game this season to be televised live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson, with 92.9 The Bull's Chris O'Gorman joining "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny on the call. The Roadrunners have earned at least a standings point in each of their first three televised contests at the Tucson Arena this season, including their last home game before Saturday: a 5-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, January 29. In all, Tucson will have six televised home games during the 2022-2023 campaign, with the final two scheduled for Saturday, March 18 and Saturday, April 8.

What's The Word?

"I was always a Toronto Maple Leafs fan growing up, so any Leafs jersey I could wear was my favorite. My family took me to a bunch of [hockey games] growing up, I was blessed to watch the Leafs and the OHL's Brampton Battalion too."

Roadrunners forward Travis Barron on his favorite hockey jersey growing up. The two-game set with the Henderson Silver Knights marks Kids Weekend at the Tucson Arena, with the first 1,000 Kids 12 and under on Saturday receiving a White Kachina Jersey courtesy of DentalPros.

Number to Know

1,000 - To kick off Kids weekend at the Tucson Arena, the first 1,000 Kids 12 and under at Saturday's series opener against Henderson will receive a White Kachina Youth Jersey courtesy of DentalPros. The Roadrunners will also have new jerseys during the weekend, as they will be wearing specialty Warm-Up Jerseys prior to both games in celebration of Black History Month. The design of the jerseys was overseen by Tucson forward Boko Imama, who recently established the Duclair-Imama Foundation alongside former Roadrunners and Arizona Coyotes forward Anthony Duclair. Bidding on the jerseys has already begun and can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/BHM, with all proceeds benefitting the Duclair-Imama Foundation.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will televised live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson, along with the usual broadcasts on FOX Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio app, and AHLtv. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles, before Adrian Denny and Chris O'Gorman have all the action from the Tucson Arena.

