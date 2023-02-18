Capitals Loan McIlrath to Hershey

February 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president Brian MacLellan.

McIlrath, 30, made his Washington debut on Thursday versus the Florida Panthers. He has ten assists in 44 games this season for Hershey, serving as the club's captain. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native is in his second season with Hershey, posting 10 points (4g, 6a) over 74 games in 2021-22, and also collecting 99 penalty minutes.

He's appeared in 67 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and Capitals scoring five points (3g, 2a) and registering 121 penalty minutes. McIlrath was selected in the first round (10th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as the Bears visit the Charlotte Checkers today at 4 p.m. The game airs on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.