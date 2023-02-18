Jake Lucchini Paces Belleville Sens to Overtime Victory
February 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - Jake Lucchini capped a four-point performance on Saturday night with an overtime winner as the Belleville Senators defeated the Laval Rocket 5-4 at CAA Arena.
Belleville opened scoring 10:35 into the contest when Egor Sokolov found the back of the net with a five-hole shot. Laval quickly equalized through Mattias Norlinder before both Madison Bowey and Joël Teasdale tallied for the visitors as they took a 3-1 advantage after twenty minutes of play.
Early in the second, Roby Jarventie made it 3-2 with his fourth of the campaign at 4:10. Halfway through the period, Jake Lucchini evened the contest on a shorthanded breakaway opportunity. The back-and-forth play resumed throughout the frame as the Rocket took a 4-3 lead with just 1:52 remaining in the stanza as Brandon Gignac capitalized on a rebound at the side of the net.
In the third, Belleville continued to mount their come-from-behind effort as Roby Jarventie forced extra time while on the power play. In overtime, the Senators secured the comeback victory as Lucchini ended the game at the 2:06 mark.
The Senators return to action Monday afternoon when they conclude their three-game set with Laval Rocket on Family Day, with puck drop scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 1/4 | Penalty Kill: 6/6
Fast Facts:
Antoine Bibeau made 24 saves in the win.
With his goal tonight, Egor Sokolov set a new franchise record for points at (117).
Following his four-point performance Jake Lucchini moved into fourth all-time in franchise overall scoring with 85 points.
Angus Crookshank has nine points over his last six games.
Mark Kastelic recorded two assists on the night.
Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "The bench stays positive. The guys believe in each other and encourage each other."
Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
