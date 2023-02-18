Jake Lucchini Paces Belleville Sens to Overtime Victory

BELLEVILLE, ON - Jake Lucchini capped a four-point performance on Saturday night with an overtime winner as the Belleville Senators defeated the Laval Rocket 5-4 at CAA Arena.

Belleville opened scoring 10:35 into the contest when Egor Sokolov found the back of the net with a five-hole shot. Laval quickly equalized through Mattias Norlinder before both Madison Bowey and Joël Teasdale tallied for the visitors as they took a 3-1 advantage after twenty minutes of play.

Early in the second, Roby Jarventie made it 3-2 with his fourth of the campaign at 4:10. Halfway through the period, Jake Lucchini evened the contest on a shorthanded breakaway opportunity. The back-and-forth play resumed throughout the frame as the Rocket took a 4-3 lead with just 1:52 remaining in the stanza as Brandon Gignac capitalized on a rebound at the side of the net.

In the third, Belleville continued to mount their come-from-behind effort as Roby Jarventie forced extra time while on the power play. In overtime, the Senators secured the comeback victory as Lucchini ended the game at the 2:06 mark.

The Senators return to action Monday afternoon when they conclude their three-game set with Laval Rocket on Family Day, with puck drop scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/4 | Penalty Kill: 6/6

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 24 saves in the win.

With his goal tonight, Egor Sokolov set a new franchise record for points at (117).

Following his four-point performance Jake Lucchini moved into fourth all-time in franchise overall scoring with 85 points.

Angus Crookshank has nine points over his last six games.

Mark Kastelic recorded two assists on the night.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "The bench stays positive. The guys believe in each other and encourage each other."

