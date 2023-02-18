Checkers Drop First Of Back-To-Back Games Against Hershey

The Checkers valiantly tried to stage a comeback in their Saturday matchup with Hershey, but they ran out of steam in a 6-3 defeat.

Despite a Logan Hutsko snipe pulling the score even late in the middle, the Bears regained their lead just before the second-period buzzer and added on another quickly in the third.

That burst would prove to be the difference. The Checkers would claw back into a one-goal deficit on two separate occasions - once via a Riley Nash conversion early in the third and once courtesy of a Lucas Carlsson launch inside two minutes remaining - but the Bears kept them from the equalizer until the final buzzer sounded, cashing in on two empty netters in the waning moments of the game to seal the 6-3 final.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

It was a competitive, playoff-type game. I thought they were more competitive in the first period physically. Sometimes it's hard when you go from one team to another and you try to prep them as a coach when the style is a lot different. I thought they had the jump early, but I loved how our guys battled back. It was just a competitive playoff game and we fell short.

Kinnear on how his team adapted as the game went along

Just more composure with the puck. Early on, just the jitters a little bit. Adjusting to a different style. Once we adapted to that I thought it was a good hockey game. Credit to them, they won the special teams. They scored two power-goals and we got none.

Kinnear on the team being frustrated by the loss

It's good for our team. A competitive-type game that you have to manage momentum, emotions and all that stuff. We talk about learning all the way along and you have to continue to learn little lessons along the way. I love emotion, you've got to make sure it's in check and channeled the right way.

Kinnear on Connor Bunnaman, who left the game with an injury near the end of the second period

It's not good.

NOTES

This was the Checkers' second regulation loss in their last 10 outings ... Charlotte is now 3-2-0 against the Bears this season ... Hutsko (1g) extended his point streak to three games (1g, 3a) ... Aleksi Heponiemi (assist) extended his assist/point streak to three games (3a) and has eight points (2g, 6a) in his last eight outings ... Matt Kiersted (assist) has eight points (2g, 6a) in his last eight games ... Checkers scratches included forward Riley Bezeau, defenseman Calle Sjalin and goaltender J-F Berube.

