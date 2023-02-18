Brodzinski Pots Overtime Winner to Cap Wolf Pack's 3-2 Comeback Victory Over Bruins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack aimed to snap their first three-game regulation losing streak of the season on Saturday night as they took on the Providence Bruins in front of a crowd of 6,260 at the XL Center. Jonny Brodzinski did just that, potting the game-winning goal just seventeen seconds into the overtime period to complete a 3-2 comeback victory for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack captain scored the game-winner after just seventeen seconds of play in the extra frame. Brodzinski won the initial faceoff, and Zach Giuttari corralled the puck. Giuttari sent a pass to Zac Jones, who then fired a feed to Brodzinski. Brodzinski drove towards Keith Kinkaid down the left-wing side before snapping a shot from the top of the circle that went under the blocker of the Providence netminder, securing the extra point for the Wolf Pack. The goal was Brodzinski's second game-winning tally of the campaign.

The netminders kept the game scoreless through 20 minutes of play. Dylan Garand turned aside ten Bruin shots, while Kinkaid denied four Wolf Pack bids. Each team had a powerplay opportunity in the opening stanza, with Hartford's coming at 6:11 and Providence's at 17:40. Neither team could find twine, despite Hartford striking iron on their advantage.

Providence finally opened the scoring just under thirteen minutes into the middle stanza. The Bruins got their second powerplay opportunity of the game after Libor Hájek was sent to the box for hooking.

On the ensuing play, Mike Reilly blasted a one-timer from the point that clipped a defender out in front. The rebound trickled to Marc McLaughlin, who flipped it into the Hartford net to give the Bruins the game's first lead.

The Pack peppered Kinkaid throughout the period, firing fifteen shots to Providence's four, but could not find the equalizer.

Providence stretched the lead to two to begin the third period. Mitchell Fossier rimmed the puck from the left corner to the point, where Jack Achan collected it. Achan walked to the top of the left circle before snapping a shot past the glove of Garand, padding the Bruins lead. The goal gave Achan back-to-back multi-point games.

The Wolf Pack finally got on the board just under three minutes later, as Karl Henriksson lit the lamp for the fourth time this season. Henriksson drove into the slot and blasted a centering pass from Bobby Trivigno past Kinkaid, drawing the Wolf Pack within one. The goal was the rookie forward's second tally against the Bruins on the season.

Trivigno would tie up the contest three minutes later. After Ben Tardif freed the puck along the right-wing wall, Trivigno took a shot from the right-wing circle that rang the goalpost and popped straight up. The puck fell into the Providence net, evening the score just at 10:11. The goal gave Trivigno his fifth multi-point game of the season, and his second against the Bruins.

Both teams had multiple chances to take the lead late in the final stanza, but neither could find twine, securing a point for each and sending the game into overtime.

Brodzinski lit the lamp seventeen seconds into the overtime period to give the Wolf Pack their first multi-goal third period comeback of the season.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for a matchup with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tomorrow evening. The puck drop is set for 5:05 pm. The Pack return to the XL Center on Sunday, March 5th, for a matinee matchup with the Charlotte Checkers. The puck drop is set for 3:00 pm. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

