Ondrej Becher Leads Griffins Past Phantoms in Shootout Win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Two goals and a shootout winner from Ondrej Becher propelled the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 5-4 shootout win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

The two-goal performance marked Becher's first as a professional and his second multi-point game of the season. Rookie Nate Danielson scored his sixth goal of the year, extending his point streak to four and tying his season-high (2-2-4). Josiah Didier tallied his second of the campaign, while Austin Watson posted a two-point outing (0-2-2). Despite going 1-for-29 on the power play in February, Grand Rapids earned two man-advantage goals in the contest. Goaltender Ville Husso manned the net for the Griffins, saving 35 shots alongside two more in the shootout to secure his eighth win of the year (8-4-0).

Just 2:23 into the game, the Phantoms struck first when Massimo Rizzo tipped the puck out of midair into the back of the net. However, the Griffins fired back when Danielson tied the score with 6:44 left in the frame. Danielson skated into the Lehigh Valley zone and fired the disc around a Phantoms defender into the top left corner past Parker Gahagen. Grand Rapids drew a power play with 4:36 remaining in the first. The Griffins had converted just one of their last 29 power-play opportunities heading into the outing, but at 16:20, a one-timer from Watson rebounded off the netminders' pads and Becher scored on the second chance.

Grand Rapids earned another power play with 6:12 left in the second period and Becher netted his second man-advantage goal at 15:27. Antti Tuomisto fired the puck down low to Watson and he redirected the puck to Becher in the slot who snapped it home, giving the Griffins a 3-1 lead. Yet, the Phantoms quickly cut the deficit back to one when Zayde Wisdom beat the glove of Husso with 2:49 remaining in the second frame.

The Griffins exited the second on a penalty kill and Emil Andrae scored on the power play just 33 seconds into the final period, tying the game at three. Then, at 5:32, Lehigh Valley took the lead back when Wilson tallied his second goal of the campaign. However, Grand Rapids quickly tied it at four, courtesy of a strike from Didier near the blue line. Both teams failed to score in the remainder of regulation, extending the game to overtime.

Just 55 seconds into the extra frame, Helge Grans skated into the Griffins' zone alone on a breakaway, but Husso turned the shot away. The rest of overtime went back and forth but neither side could cash in, turning the game into a shootout.

Grand Rapids elected to shoot first and Joe Snively buried the chance. The first Phantom shooter was stopped and Becher lit the lamp to put the Griffins ahead 2-0. However, Olle Lycksell scored past the leg of Husso, giving the Phantoms life. Amadeus Lombardi's shot was blocked but Husso stood tall against Rodrigo Abols, securing the 5-4 shootout win.

Notes

Grand Rapids improved to 22-1-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.

The Griffins hosted their third sellout crowd this season inside Van Andel Arena.

Lehigh Valley 1 1 2 0 - 4

Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 - 5

1st Period-1, Lehigh Valley, Rizzo 6 (McDonald, Wisdom), 2:23. 2, Grand Rapids, Danielson 6 13:16. 3, Grand Rapids, Becher 4 (Watson, Shine), 16:20 (PP). Penalties-Gendron Lv (high-sticking), 6:11; Gettinger Gr (slashing), 8:37; Furry Lv (holding), 15:24; Didier Gr (holding), 18:32; Ābols Lv (hooking), 19:01.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Becher 5 (Watson, Tuomisto), 15:27 (PP). 5, Lehigh Valley, Wisdom 7 (Ginning), 17:11. Penalties-Wisdom Lv (roughing), 8:00; Watson Gr (boarding, roughing), 8:00; McDonald Lv (slashing), 13:48; Viro Gr (interference), 19:31.

3rd Period-6, Lehigh Valley, Andrae 3 (Gaucher), 0:33 (PP). 7, Lehigh Valley, Wisdom 8 (Lycksell, Andrae), 5:32. 8, Grand Rapids, Didier 2 (Mazur, Viro), 6:58. Penalties-Rizzo Lv (slashing), 9:04; Rizzo Lv (holding), 11:13; Watson Gr (slashing), 11:53.

OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Lehigh Valley 1 (Avon NG, Lycksell G, Ābols NG), Grand Rapids 2 (Snively G, Becher G, Lombardi NG).

Shots on Goal-Lehigh Valley 12-13-12-2-0-39. Grand Rapids 8-9-10-5-1-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Lehigh Valley 1 / 5; Grand Rapids 2 / 6.

Goalies-Lehigh Valley, Gahagen 9-2-2 (32 shots-28 saves). Grand Rapids, Husso 8-4-0 (39 shots-35 saves).

A-10,834

Three Stars

1. GR Becher (two goals, shootout-winner); 2. GR Watson (two assists); 3. LV Wisdom (two goals, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 27-19-3-1 (58 pts.) / Sun., Feb. 23 vs. Iowa 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley: 25-19-5-2 (57 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 22 at Rockford 8 p.m. EST

