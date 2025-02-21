Iowa's Late Rally Comes up Short in 2-1 Loss to Rockford
February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs narrowly held off a late rally by the Iowa Wild to take a 2-1 win at BMO Center on Friday night.
Iowa outshot Rockford 16-4 in the opening 20 minutes while the IceHogs outshot the Wild 11-6 in the middle frame.
Artyom Levshunov broke the scoreless deadlock 5:40 into the third period at the end of an IceHogs power play with a shot over the shoulder of Jesper Wallstedt (25 saves).
Zach Sanford doubled Rockford's lead at 14:20 with an unassisted goal.
Graeme Clarke corralled the rebound of David Spacek's point shot and found Hunter Haight on the back door to beat Mitchell Weeks (32 saves) with 4:06 remaining, but the Wild were unable to tie the game in the waning minutes.
Iowa outshot Rockford 33-27. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the IceHogs went 1-for-4 on the power play.
Iowa travels to Allstate Arena to visit the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
