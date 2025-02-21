Iowa's Late Rally Comes up Short in 2-1 Loss to Rockford

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs narrowly held off a late rally by the Iowa Wild to take a 2-1 win at BMO Center on Friday night.

Iowa outshot Rockford 16-4 in the opening 20 minutes while the IceHogs outshot the Wild 11-6 in the middle frame.

Artyom Levshunov broke the scoreless deadlock 5:40 into the third period at the end of an IceHogs power play with a shot over the shoulder of Jesper Wallstedt (25 saves).

Zach Sanford doubled Rockford's lead at 14:20 with an unassisted goal.

Graeme Clarke corralled the rebound of David Spacek's point shot and found Hunter Haight on the back door to beat Mitchell Weeks (32 saves) with 4:06 remaining, but the Wild were unable to tie the game in the waning minutes.

Iowa outshot Rockford 33-27. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the IceHogs went 1-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa travels to Allstate Arena to visit the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

