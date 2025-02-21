IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak as They Host the Iowa Wild

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il. - The IceHogs and Iowa Wild meet again at the BMO Center tonight for a 7 p.m. puck drop. The IceHogs took down Iowa Monday night 4-2 in Des Moines.

Three In A Row- Rockford pushed their win streak to three with a strong 4-2 effort in Iowa on Monday. The IceHogs opened the scoring just :23 seconds into the game when Andreas Athanasiou scored his eighth goal of the year. Samuel Savoie extended the IceHogs' lead a few minutes later with a power-play goal at 5:55 of the first period. Zach Sanford would cap off the opening frame by scoring on a short-handed penalty shot at 11:25 to give Rockford a 3-0 lead. Brandon Baddock would net the IceHogs' fourth goal in the second period to provided goaltender Mitchell Weeks with some insurance. Weeks would make 35 saves on 37 shots faced to earn his tenth win of the year.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 20-22-5-1, 46 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa- 16-28-3-1, 36 points (6th Central Division)

Score Early and Often- With Athanasiou scoring just :23 seconds into the game against Iowa, the IceHogs have now scored within the first five minutes in each of their last three games. Athanasiou ties Landon Slaggert for fastest goal by a Rockford player this season, while Slaggert now holds the Blackhawks franchise record with a goal just seven seconds into a game. Marcel Marcel broke the ice against the Wolves last Friday at 2:28 of the opening period while Joey Anderson opened the scoring against Springfield 1:04 into the game.

Penalty Kill Blanks Wild, Scores Goal- The Rockford penalty kill had another strong performance Monday night going 4/4 against Iowa. The IceHogs' PK has gone 19/24 in their last seven games. At 85.3% overall on the season, Rockford stands with the second best penalty kill in the AHL. Zach Sanford scored a short-handed goal against Iowa after drawing a penalty shot on the IceHogs first penalty. Sanford becomes the eighth player to score on a penalty shot this season.

Scouting The Wild- The Iowa Wild come into tonight's matchup ten points behind Rockford for the final playoff spot in the division. Hunter Haight is third on the Wild in scoring with 23 points in 45 games. The 2022 2nd round draft pick has six points against Rockford this season. David Spacek leads all Iowa defensemen with 22 points this season.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m. L 3-6

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 0-4

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-1

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 1-5

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-0

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m. W 4-2

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m. L 4-5

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m. L 1-2

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. W 4-2

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

