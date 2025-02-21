Comets Defeated by Bruins, 4-2

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI. - The Utica Comets played the Providence Bruins for the final time on the road in the regular season on Friday night. The Comets, coming off a victory at home on Wednesday night, started the weekend with back-to-back games against Atlantic Division opponents. One week earlier, the Comets were defeated in Providence and on Friday, they prepared for redemption against the Bruins, they will face one final time in Utica later this season. With the game tied at 2-2 heading into the final period, the Comets allowed a powerplay goal that ultimately cost the team the contest in a 4-2 loss.

During the opening period, Vinnie Lettieri scored the first goal of the contest for the Bruins as he skated in on Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter and lifted the puck into net at 15:01.

Ryan Schmelzer dashed down the left boards and fired a wrist shot that beat Providence netminder, Michael DiPietro at 7:12 for his 13th of the season tying the game at 1-1. Schmelzer went on to score his second of the game on another wrister from the left wing side that once again sailed passed DiPietro at 11:11. It was the captain's 14th of the season and Nolan Foote added his second assist of the contest while the Comets lead 2-1. Later, the Bruins tied the game on the powerplay when Patrick Brown found the back of the net 15:52 tying the game at 2-2.

During the third period, Ian Mitchell scored another powerplay goal for the Bruins putting Utica down 3-2 at 5:18. Providence added an empty net goal with 54 seconds left by Tyler Pitlick to bring the game to a 4-2 score which is how the game culminated.

The Comets head to Bridgeport tomorrow for a 5:00 PM game and then head back home to take on the Rochester Americans Friday, February 28th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

