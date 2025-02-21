Game Preview: Condors v Gulls, 7 p.m.

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls for the first of two this weekend. Bakersfield is 2-1-1 against the Gulls on the season.

LOOKING BACK

Trailing 3-0 after two, the Condors rallied for three goals in 14 minutes to pull even with Henderson. However, a late goal from the Silver Knights gave them the 4-3 win. Drake Caggiula and James Hamblin each had a goal and assist in the contest.

HAMMER TIME

Hamblin has nine points (4g-5a) over his last six games. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 24 points (10g-14a) in 25 games. It is the third time in his career he has eclipsed double figures in goals.

LEADING THE WAY

Griffith is tied for 5th in the league scoring race with 45 points (15g-30a) on the campaign. He has 15 points (4g-11a) over his last 12 games. He is on a current eight-game point streak (2g-9a).

BACK TO BACK

Daniel D'Amato has goals in back-to-back games. He has eight on the season.

TOP LINE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula has 10 points (4g-6a) in his last eight games. He is also +12 over his last 12 games. Wednesday was his ninth multi-point game of the season.

SAME STORY

Bakersfield has been tied with under 10 minutes to go in each of the last four games, but have only managed to secure one point out of a possible eight. The team is 10-4-8 in one-goal games overall.

POWERED UP

Both teams have had success on the power play in the season series. The Condors are 5/17 against the Gulls while San Diego has gone 5/15.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen is t-12th among AHL d-men in scoring with 28 points (5g-23a) on the season.

SCORING ON SAN DIEGO

Bakersfield has scored 18 goals in the four games against the Gulls. Seven different Condors have at least two goals.

GRAB A LEAD

The Condors are 16-6-5 (.700) when scoring the first goal of the game.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is tied with Tucson for the final playoff spot with 48 points each. The Condors have two games in hand and are sixth in the division with a .522 points percentage. Henderson visiting Milwaukee and Colorado heading to Texas are the only other games featuring the division tonight.

SAN DIEGO SOARING

San Diego has won four straight, including Wednesday's 5-3 win over Abbotsford. Coulson Pitre scored twice for the Gulls.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow is First Responders Night at 7 p.m. with the Guns N Hoses game at 2 p.m.

American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

