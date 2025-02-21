Moose Fall to Rocket

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (16-29-1-1) were stymied by the Laval Rocket (32-14-2-1) in a 5-1 loss on Friday. The Moose previously opened their six-game road swing with a 5-4 win in their first meeting with Laval.

After the teams combined for nine goals on Wednesday, they were off to a brisk start Friday night. Laval opened the scoring 2:43 into the game as Alex Beaucage got free in the circle. The Moose replied just 73 seconds later when Carson Golder opened up Simon Lundmark for a shot from the slot that went in off the post for a 1-1 draw. The Rocket used their first power play of the contest to regain the lead as Joshua Roy buried a wrister from the slot midway through the period. The offence slowed from there with just 11 combined shots between the clubs.

The second period saw more of the same as neither team could break through the netminders. Laval picked up the offensive pace late in the period with two consecutive power plays, but the Moose penalty kill got the job done. Domenic DiVincentiis stopped all 13 shots that came his way while Cayden Primeau made eight saves in the period.

DiVincentiis continued to hold the Moose within one through the early stages of the third frame. Laval did eventually tack on some insurance midway through the period as Farrell scored on a breakaway. Florian Xhekaj followed up two minutes later for a 4-1 Rocket lead with seven minutes to play. Laval's Laurent Dauphin added a shorthanded, empty net goal to stretch the home side's advantage to a 5-1 final score. DiVincentiis finished with 30 saves in the contest, while Primeau made 20 consecutive stops after allowing a goal on Manitoba's first shot.

Quotable

Moose forward Ryan Chyzowski (Click for full interview)

"They locked us down (in the third). We maybe got away from managing pucks a little bit, but it was a tight game until the end. Obviously that third goal gave them a little boost, but it was tough."

Statbook

Carson Golder (1A) tallied his first AHL point of the season

Brad Lambert led all skaters with a season-high six shots

What's Next?

The Moose move on to Toronto for a matchup against the Marlies on Sunday, Feb. 23. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.