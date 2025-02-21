Belleville Sens Stunned by Amerks Power Play in Loss at Rochester

It was another difficult night for the Belleville Senators Friday as they continued their four-game North Division road trip.

The Sens gave up five power play goals against en route to a 6-3 loss to the division-leading Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Sens Head Coach Dave Bell wasn't happy with his team's start on Wednesday night in Utica, and he wouldn't have been again on Friday. Belleville took an early four-minute high-sticking penalty that led to Americans' Captain Mason Jobst getting in alone on a breakaway and beating Malcolm Subban low to open the scoring about five minutes in. The Sens would get one back at 9:42 after the puck got poked away from Jan Jenik and landed on the stick of Angus Crookshank, who netted his team-leading 18th goal of the season past Michael Houser. However, penalty trouble would plague the Senators twice more, with Rochester's Brett Murray and Josh Dunne scoring on the man advantage before the end of the period, sending Belleville to the dressing room down 3-1. Belleville was outshot 9-4 in the period.

Belleville would find its attacking form in the second period, outshooting Rochester 14-8 in the frame, but still weren't able to beat Houser again. Meanwhile, the Amerks would end up counting again on a power play, this time from a Zachary Metsa wrist shot from the point, extending their lead to 4-1.

The Senators added two more goals in the third period, but they didn't come until inside the final two minutes, and after Rochester had found the net twice more as well. The Amerks got goals from Ryan Johnson less than a minute into the period, followed up by another power play marker from Konsta Helenius 10 minutes later. Phil Daoust would pot his third of the season on the power play with a minute and a half to play, extending his point streak to three games, and Keean Washkurak tallied inside the final minute to cut the final difference to 6-3.

The Sens will look for their road legs again this weekend when they visit the Cleveland Monsters for the first time since last season's Calder Cup Playoffs. They now trail the Syracuse Crunch by four points for the final playoff position in the North, after a Syracuse victory over Toronto on Friday night.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni had a game-high five shots on goal

#9 Angus Crookshank scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season and had four shots on net

#19 Jamieson Rees picked up his seventh assist of the sesaon

#20 Phil Daoust scored his third goal of the campaign and extended his point streak to three games (one goal, two assists)

#21 Max Guenette had for shots on net

#24 Jan Jenik earned his fifth assist of the season

#27 Keean Washkurak scored for the seventh time this season

#30 Malcolm Subban stopped 22 of 28 shots on net

#34 Stephen Halliday had four shots on net after practicing with the NHL Senators in Ottawa this morning and then returning to Rochester to join Belleville for tonight's game

#48 Filip Roos registered his 12th assist of the season

#89 Sam Gagner had three shots on goal

The Senators were 1/4 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 1/6 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill

Highlights:

Coach Dave Bell Postgame Availability:

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Dave Bell on the difference in the game:

"When you give up five power play goals that's the whole game. They did exactly what we showed (the players) they were going to do, so hats off to them, but we've got to be way better."

Head Coach Dave Bell on turning the attitude ahead of the weekend set in Cleveland:

"I can't do anything, I don't play a shift. It's up to those guys to decide that they don't want to lose and it's up to them to decide that they want to make the playoffs. So, we'll see how they respond tomorrow when we get to Cleveland. We'll watch some clips of Cleveland and we'll watch some stuff from tonight and see how they respond at noon on Sunday."

Head Coach Dave Bell on his message heading into Cleveland:

"Urgency. Details. And, play to the structure that we have in place."

Upcoming Games

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Cleveland Monsters - 12:00 p.m. ET (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Monday, February 24, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Cleveland Monsters - 7:00 p.m. ET (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Manitoba Moose - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Friday, February 28, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Manitoba Moose - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena) (Women in Sports Night)

