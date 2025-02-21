Wolf Pack Open Homestand against Penguins

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack open a four-game homestand tonight as they welcome the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Penguins this season. It is the second of three meetings between the foes at the XL Center.

The sides will meet next back in Hartford on Mar. 7, then conclude the season series in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Mar. 26.

The Penguins have won all three of the previous meetings this season, all in regulation. Most recently, the Penguins claimed a 5-0 victory on home ice on Jan. 4.

Rutger McGroarty opened the scoring at 13:44 of the first period, potting the eventual game-winning goal. He extended the lead to 2-0 5:11 into the middle frame, potting his fifth goal of the season. Vasily Ponomarev made it 3-0 at 18:25 of the second period, scoring his sixth goal of the season.

Emil Bemström struck twice in the third period, lighting the lamp just 36 seconds into the frame and then again at 10:54.

Filip Larsson made 33 saves to collect the shutout victory. He became the third Penguins goaltender to defeat the Wolf Pack this season. Tristan Jarry was the winning goaltender in a 2-1 decision on Nov. 2 in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Joel Blomqvist claimed the victory on Dec. 7 at the XL Center.

The Penguins won that game 6-2 on the strength of three power play goals and two shorthanded strikes.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack fell 5-3 on Wednesday night at the hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.

Nikita Alexandrov opened the scoring 1:29 into the game, striking on the power play. Anton Blidh tied the game at 14:20, converting a feed from Nathan Sucese for his 16 th goal of the season. Aleksanteri Kaskimäki would restore the lead for good for the home side at 18:48, however, taking a pass in the slot and beating Louis Domingue on the power play.

Matthew Peca made it 3-1 12:56 into the second period, taking a centering pass from Matt Luff and beating Domingue by the right pad for his 19 th goal of the season. Connor Mackey got the Wolf Pack within a goal at 15:33, firing a shot from the point on the power play that snuck by Vadim Zherenko.

Alexandrov struck for the second time at 6:26 of the third period, ripping a shot top-shelf on the power play from the left-wing circle. His 14 th goal of the season would stand as the game-winning tally.

Alex Belzile struck at 17:30 with the extra attacker, firing home a one-timer from the left-wing circle, but Luff hit the empty net at 18:36 to cement the victory for the T-Birds.

Blidh leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 16, while Belzile leads the way in points with 45 (15 g, 30 a).

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins took a wild 4-3 affair from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday afternoon.

Avery Hayes and Sam Poulin lit the lamp in the opening stanza, giving the Pens a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. Tristan Broz made it 3-0 8:47 into the second period, scoring his 15 th goal of the season.

J-R Avon broke the shutout bid at 19:02, getting the Phantoms on the board and starting a comeback bid. Rodrigo Abols notched his tenth goal of the season 1:10 into the third period, bringing the Phantoms within one.

Filip Král responded for the Pens, potting the eventual game-winning goal at 5:40. Helge Grans struck off a faceoff win at 6:28, but the Penguins would hang on for the road victory.

Bemström leads the Penguins in goals with 20 but is currently with the parent Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL). He also leads the club in points with 44 (20 g, 24 a).

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The homestand continues tomorrow night when the Wolf Pack welcome the Providence Bruins to town! The Pack will be hosting their annual food drive on this night. We ask that all fans bring a nonperishable canned food item to donate. All donated items will benefit 'Hands on Hartford'!

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

