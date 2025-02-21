Predators Recall Bellows, Livingstone

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Kieffer Bellows and defenseman Jake Livingstone from Milwaukee (AHL).

Bellows owns a share of the Admirals lead in goals (14) and is tied for third in points (29) through 41 games in 2024-25. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward has seven points (2g-5a) in his last seven AHL appearances, including a two-goal, one-assist performance on Feb. 11 at Rockford. Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Bellows has played in 95 career NHL games, recording 28 points (14g-14a); at the AHL level, he's posted 138 points (78g-60a) in 230 contests.

Livingstone is playing in his second full professional season in 2024-25 and has nine points, including a career-high five goals, in 40 games for Milwaukee. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound blueliner leads the Admirals in plus-minus with a +9 rating, and his five goals are tied for the most among Milwaukee defensemen. Undrafted, Livingstone signed with the Predators upon the conclusion of a three-year career at Minnesota State University, Mankato and made his NHL debut on April 6, 2023 vs. Carolina, going on to skate in four more contests that season. The Creston, B.C., native has 26 points (7g-19a) and a +27 rating in 108 career AHL appearances with the Admirals.

The Admirals will kick-off a seven-game homestand on Friday night when the host the Henderson Silver Knights at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

