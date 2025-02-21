Mitchell's Three-Point Night Boosts P-Bruins Past Comets

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Defenseman Ian Mitchell posted the game-winning goal and two assists, boosting the Providence Bruins past the Utica Comets 4-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri each recorded a goal and an assist, while Tyler Pitlick sealed the game on the empty net. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 22 shots in the victory.

How It Happened

Lettieri split two defenders on his way into the offensive zone, creating a breakaway, where he chipped a shot under the goaltender's arm, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 4:59 remaining in the first period. Fabian Lysell and Frederic Brunet received assists. On a 2-on-1 rush, Ryan Schmelzer fired a wrist shot from the left circle inside the near post, tying the game at 1-1 with 12:48 to play in the second frame. Schmelzer flung a wrist shot from the left boards that snuck past the goaltender, giving the Comets a 2-1 lead with 8:49 left in the second period. Mitchell slid a pass over to Brown in the slot, where he fired a shot past the blocker of the goaltender for a power play goal, tying the game at 2-2 with 4:08 remaining in the second period. Brett Harrison was credited with a secondary assist. While on the power play, Mitchell hammered a one-timer from the top of the slot that whistled past the goaltender's ear, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 14:42 to play in the third frame. Lettieri and Jeffrey Viel received the assists. Pitlick scored on the empty net with 54 seconds remaining. Mitchell and Brown were credited with the assists.

Stats

Mitchell's three-point night was a season high. Brown's tally was his team leading seventh power play goal of the season. Lettieri scored his team leading 16th goal of the season. DiPietro stopped 22 of 24 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots. The power play went 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 28-16-4-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, February 22 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

