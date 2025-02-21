Crunch Blank Marlies, 5-0

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies' Cade Webber versus Syracuse Crunch's Gabriel Fortier

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Matt Tomkins and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Toronto Marlies, 5-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Max Crozier led the Crunch with two goals, while Max Groshev contributed a goal and an assist. Logan Brown, Conor Sheary and Declan Carlile also had multi-point games with two assists each. The Crunch advance to 21-17-7-4 on the season and lead the six-game season series against the Marlies with a 2-1-1-0 record.

Tomkins turned aside all 38 shots he faced in net for the Crunch. Dennis Hildeby stopped 27-of-32 shots between the pipes for the Marlies. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-3 opportunities and the penalty kill shut down all four Marlies man-advantages

The Crunch came out strong and built a 3-0 lead in the first period. They opened scoring just one minute into the game when Carlile set up Crozier for a wrister from the right circle. Halfway through the frame, Dylan Duke wrapped around the back of the net and was in the perfect position to tap in a deflected puck. At 14:28, Crozier potted his second goal of the game. He was battling in front of the crease and redirected a centering pass from Brown while on the power play.

The Syracuse scoring onslaught continued in the second period. Early in the stanza, Joel Teasdale grabbed the puck while all alone in the slot for a short breakaway. He went right and shoveled a backhander past Hildeby.

The Crunch added another goal late in the third period to lock in a definitive victory. Jujhar Khaira got the puck along the end boards and passed it out for Groshev to send in with a quick stick from the slot.

The Crunch host the Laval Rocket tomorrow night.

Crunchables: Matt Tomkins has two shutouts in his last four starts...Max Crozier recorded his first career two-goal game tonight.

