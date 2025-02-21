Stars Rally to Defeat Colorado 3-2 in Overtime

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







CEDAR PARK, TX. - Forward Arttu Hyry netted the game-tying goal with 1:06 remaining in regulation, while defenseman Kyle Capobianco scored the game-winner with 3:16 remaining in overtime, as the Texas Stars erased a 2-1 deficit and defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-2 on Friday. Eagles forwards Jere Innala and Ivan Ivan each lit the lamp, while goaltender Adam Scheel suffered the overtime loss, allowing three goals on 26 shots.

A wide-open first period would see both teams earn several quality chances in transition, However, both netminders would keep the scoresheet clean and the two teams would exit for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

After killing off a pair of Eagles power plays in the second period, the Stars would capitalize on their own opportunity on the man-advantage. Hyry collected a pass between the circles and swept home a one-timer, giving Texas a 1-0 advantage at the 14:14 mark of the middle frame.

Still trailing 1-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, an early power play would allow Innala to field a cross-slot pass and light the lamp with a wrister from the right-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1 just 42 seconds into the final frame.

Another Colorado power play would lead to another goal, as Ivan snapped home a wrister from the right-wing circle, giving the Eagles a 2-1 edge with 2:36 remaining in the contest.

The Stars would pull goaltender Remi Poirier in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay off. Hyry camped out on top of the crease before receiving a pass from behind the net and stuffing it past Scheel. The tally would tie the game at 2-2 at the 18:54 mark of the final frame.

As the game transitioned into sudden-death overtime, a Colorado turnover at center ice would allow Capobianco to wire a wrister from the high slot into the back of the net, giving Texas the 3-2 win at the 1:44 mark of the extra session.

Poirier collected the win in net, making 27 saves on 29 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 2-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Texas Stars on Saturday, February 21st at 6:00pm MT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.