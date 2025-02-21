Capobianco's Overtime Winner Lifts Stars To 3-2 Victory Over Eagles

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in an overtime thriller on Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, thanks to Kyle Capobianco's goal 1:44 into the extra frame.

After a scoreless first period, the Stars broke the deadlock with 5:46 left in the second. On the power play, Kyle McDonald skated down the right wing and slid a pass to Arttu Hyry, who fired a one-timer on one knee from the right side of the slot to give Texas a 1-0 lead.

The Eagles responded quickly in the third period, tying the game just 42 seconds in with a power-play goal from Jere Innala. Colorado gained the lead for the first time on a late third period power play, when Ivan Ivan capitalized on a chaotic sequence in the right circle with 2:36 remaining. However, with 1:06 left in the contest and Remi Poirier pulled for an extra attacker, Hyry scored again to knot the game at 2-2, sending it to overtime.

In the extra frame, with 3:16 left, Capobianco intercepted a pass from Innala and fired a shot from the top of the slot, beating Colorado's Adam Scheel high on the glove side to secure the 3-2 overtime victory for the Stars.

Poirier made 27 saves on 29 shots in the win, while Scheel stopped 23 of 26 shots in the overtime loss for the Eagles.

The Stars and Eagles face-off again for the fourth and final time this season on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

