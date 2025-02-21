Strong Third Propels Hogs Past Wild, 2-1

February 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The IceHogs clawed their way past the Iowa Wild 2-1 on Friday night inside the BMO Center. Artyom Levshunov and Zach Sanford scored 3rd period goals for the Hogs to push the win streak to four games.

Mitchell Weeks was exceptional in the opening period. In his second game against Iowa this week, the Hogs' goaltender turned aside 16 Wild shot in the first 20 minutes.

In the 2nd, Iowa continued to push earning it's third power play of the game. The Rockford penalty kill stayed strong again and finished 3/3.

Rockford finally broke through while on a power play five minutes into the 3rd. In the waning seconds of the man-advantage, Levshunov wristed in his 5th of the season from the deep slot.

The IceHogs got insurance from Sanford later in the frame to double the lead 2-0. Sanford has five points against Iowa this week.

The Wild, desperate for offense, pulled the goaltender with four minutes to go and scored a 2-1 rebound goal from Hunter Haight.

Mitchell Weeks kept his cool in the crease with Iowa pushing in the final minutes and ended with 32 saves.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Hogs take on the Phantoms with an IceHogs Lunch Bag Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans inside the doors! Click here for tickets.

