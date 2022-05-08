Omaha Secures Series Win over Columbus

PAPILLION, Neb. - The bullpen shined for Omaha, as they went 4.1 scoreless innings and helped secure the 4-3 win on Sunday.

The Clippers (18-12) strike first off Jackson Kowar in the top of the second. Kowar would allow three RBI singles that inning to Alex Call, Jose Fermin, and Tyler Freeman. The Clippers would leave two on but take an early 3-0 lead.

Omaha (15-14) answered back in the bottom of the second with a sac-fly courtesy of third basemen Angelo Castellano, that scored second basemen Gabriel Cancel who got on via a double.

First basemen Vinnie Pasquantino hit his sixth home run of the season, this time a two-run shot to score Clay Dungan, in the bottom of the third and tied the game at 3-3.

Jackson Kowar went 4.2 innings and Foster Griffin (Win, 3-0) was brought in to finish out the fifth.

In the seventh inning, center fielder Dairon Blanco hit a single off Jake Jewell (Loss, 0-1) and advanced to second off a throwing error by the third basemen Jose Fermin. He would score off a fielder's choice by shortstop Iván Castillo and that gave the Chasers a 4-3 lead.

Left-hander Foster Griffin, right-hander Colten Brewer and right-hander Jose Cuas (Save) combined for 4.1 innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out four and not issuing a walk.

The Chasers have now won four straight and secured the series over Columbus. The Chasers are now over .500 for the first time since early April.

The Storm Chasers will hit the road and begin their series against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday at Principal Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

