Big Inning Dooms Bisons against Durham 6-2

May 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - On a bright and sunny Mother's Day that saw both teams decked in pink, the Buffalo Bisons dropped their series finale with the Durham Bulls 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Thomas Hatch got the nod for the Herd and was cruising through four innings, allowing just two hits without issuing a walk. After retiring the first two batters he faced in the fifth, the Bulls finally broke through with a solo homer by Cal Stevenson, followed by a walk to Vidal Bruján.

Things really spun out of control after a blooper by Jonathan Aranda hit into the wind fell between a trio of Bisons in shallow leftfield which allowed Bruján to score. Josh Lowe then hit a two-run homer in a stretch that saw seven consecutive batters reach base with two outs.

Jeremy Beasley came in with the bases loaded, and gave up a weak grounder up the middle that allowed another two runs to score to make it six runs in the inning. Hatch was charged with all six runs over 4.2 innings off seven hits and a pair of walks, as well as three strikeouts.

The Bulls had their second straight bullpen day, and began with Adrian De Horta recording all six outs via the strikeout over his two innings of work, before getting three solid innings of middle-relief from Zack Erwin. The Herd's first run came in the fourth when LJ Talley scored on an RBI single from Logan Warmoth, and a solo homer by Samad Taylor - his fifth of season and 20th RBI - with two outs in the ninth was all the offence the Bisons could muster.

The Bisons did get a scoreless, hitless inning from each of Derek Holland, Andrew Vasquez, and Matt Gage, with the latter two recording a pair of K's as well. Vasquez and Gage have still yet to allow an earned run with the Herd this season.

After an off day tomorrow, the Bisons will travel to Allentown, PA to take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to begin a six-game set starting on Tuesday. The Herd will open the series with Bowden Francis on the hill, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.