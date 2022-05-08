Knights Fall in Finale to Stripers 6-5 on Sunday

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- The Gwinnett Stripers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Charlotte Knights by a score of 6-5 on Sunday in the finale of the six-game series from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA.

Center fielder Mark Payton led the way offensively for the Knights with four hits on the afternoon. Payton finished the game 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Infielder Zach Remillard and designated hitter Yermín Mercedes also chipped in with two hits apiece for the Knights, who dropped four of six in the series.

LHP Wes Benjamin started the game for Charlotte but only pitched one inning. He gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits in the first inning. RHP Emilio Vargas was sharp out of the bullpen, allowing just one run on two hits over six innings. RHP Will Carter (1-1, 3.09) was the pitcher of record as he was saddled with the loss after he allowed an RBI single to Drew Waters to score Greyson Jenista for the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, May 10. First pitch of that game from Truist Field is set for 6:35 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com..

