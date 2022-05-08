Durham Drops Buffalo 6-2 to Earn Series Win

May 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Durham Bulls (12-18) picked up their second consecutive win over the Buffalo Bisons (16-14) 6-2 to secure their first six-game series win of the season, winning four games to two. Durham used a six-run fifth inning to propel them past Buffalo in the win.

After three scoreless innings to start the contest, Buffalo got on the board first with a RBI single from RF Logan Warmoth. In the following inning, the Bulls would get hot from the plate, starting with a LF Cal Stevenson solo shot to even the score. 1B Jonathan Aranda then connected on an RBI single to give the Bulls a 2-1 advantage, and DH Josh Lowe would follow and bury a two-run homer for the 4-1 tally. 2B Miles Mastrobuoni then used an RBI single to continue the fifth inning avalanche for Durham for a 6-1 lead.

Bisons 2B Samad Taylor would go yard on a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth. Buffalo had a runner on third with two outs, but a strikeout at the plate for the final out secured the win for the Bulls.

Adrian De Horta got the start on the hill for Durham, throwing two innings and allowing one hit, while ringing up six strikeouts. Zack Erwin came in for relief for the Bulls, throwing three innings, allowing one run on three hits, picking up the win. Buffalo pitcher Thomas Hatch picks up the loss.

The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, to begin a six-game set versus the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.