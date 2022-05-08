Waters' Walk-Off Caps Stripers' Ninth-Inning Rally on Mother's Day

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Drew Waters' two-out single into the left-field corner capped a three-run ninth-inning comeback as the Gwinnett Stripers (15-15) earned a 6-5 walk-off win over the Charlotte Knights (12-18) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: *The Stripers trailed 5-3 entering the ninth, but rallied furiously to tie the game. *Chadwick Tromp doubled to score Preston Tucker, then scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly by Pat Valaika. With two outs in the inning, Waters laced a single into the left-field corner off Will Carter (L, 1-1) to score pinch-runner Greyson Jenista from second base for the game-winner.

Key Contributors: Tromp (2-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs) pushed his hitting streak to 10 games and RBI streak to eight games. Waters finished 3-for-5 with the game-winning RBI. Braden Shewmake went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Dylan Lee (W, 1-1) struck out four over 2.0 scoreless innings.

Noteworthy: The walk-off hit was Waters' first with Gwinnett, and the Stripers improved to 2-2 in games decided by walk-off this season. Tromp's eight-game RBI streak (15 RBIs total) ties the Gwinnett record, first accomplished by Adonis Garcia from May 11-25, 2016 (13 RBIs).

Next Game (Tuesday, May 10): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Touki Toussaint (1-0, 4.43 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Easton McGee (2-2, 7.43 ERA) for the Bulls. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 17): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling. Grab a $2 hot dog and $1 dessert and enjoy the ballgame.

