Cabrera Tosses Five Scoreless Innings in Jacksonville Win

May 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS, T.N. - The Jacksonville wrapped up their 12-game road trip with a 6-3 win against the Memphis Redbirds Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The Memphis Redbirds (15-15) entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 6-1. Alec Burleson and Scott Hurst started the inning with back to back singles. Clint Coulter smacked the third consecutive hit of the inning, scoring Burleson to cut the deficit to 6-2 and Hurst advanced to third. After a strikeout, Justin Toerner hit a sac fly, scoring Hurst to make it a 6-3 game. Jacksonville reliever Robert Garcia induced a groundout to end the game and give the Jumbo Shrimp their fifth win in their last six games.

After two scoreless innings, Jacksonville (18-12) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the third. Devin Hairston started with a single and Bryson Brigman worked a walk off Memphis starter Connor Thomas (L, 1-2). With one out, Lewin Díaz knocked a double scoring both runners to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 advantage.

Jacksonville added another run in the top of the fourth. Willians Astudillo singled and Charles Leblanc walked. With runners on first and second, Norel González flew out, allowing Astudillo to tag up and advance to third. With one out, Hairston hit a sac fly, scoring Astudillo from third to put Jacksonville ahead 3-0.

After a scoreless fifth, the Jumbo Shrimp picked up where they left off, adding another run. With one out, Astudillo (4) blasted a solo home run pushing the Jacksonville lead to 4-0.

Memphis couldn't break through against Jumbo Shrimp starter Edward Cabrera (W, 1-0). He tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Memphis plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Nolan Gorman singled, stole second and went to third on a fly out by Luken Baker. Burleson doubled in the ensuing at-bat, scoring Gorman, cutting into the Jacksonville lead 5-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp plated their final run in the top of the ninth. With two outs, Brigman doubled and scored on a double by Peyton Burdick pushing the Jacksonville lead to 6-1.

Jacksonville returns home to open up a 12-game homestand starting Tuesday, May 10 at 7:05 p.m. The first six contests will be against the Nashville Sounds from Tuesday, May 10 - Sunday, May 15.

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.

