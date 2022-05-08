Old Foe Becomes New Friend as Catcher Roy Morales Called up from Wichita

May 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - St. Paul Saints fans are already familiar with catcher Roy Morales. He played for the Kansas City T-Bones in the American Association in 2019 and the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Sioux Falls Canaries in 2020. He will now wear a Saints uniform as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins as he was assigned to Triple-A from Double-A Wichita.

The 26-year-old Morales was on the development list this season, but had a solid season with the Wichita Wind Surge in 2020. He hit .306 with a home run and 33 RBI in 87 games. In 333 at bats he scored 43 runs, ripped 14 doubles, one triple and slashed .306/.379/.363.

Morales was a 12th round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2014 out of Colegio Angel David (Puerto Rico) High School. He spent five years in the Marlins organization and reached High-A Jupiter in both 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, Morales played the entire season with the T-Bones hitting .310 with three homers and 25 RBI. He was selected to the American Association All-Star Game at catcher. The game was hosted by the Saints at CHS Field.

During the pandemic season, the American Association played a truncated 60-game season and Morales spent 19 games with the Winnipeg Goldeyes before being traded to the Sioux Falls Canaries. He hit .331 with two homers and 22 RBI between the two teams.

In other moves, catcher José Godoy was recalled to the Minnesota Twins. Since being optioned back to the Saints at the beginning of May, he was 5-14.

Jake Cave was activated from the temporary inactive list as he was on parental leave. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Mason was released by the Twins.

The Saints roster stands at the league maximum of 33, 21 pitchers and 12 position players.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.